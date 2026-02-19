Left Menu

Manpower Shortages and Biometric Challenges in Jharkhand's Public Distribution

Jharkhand's assembly focuses on critical manpower shortages in departments like Food and Public Distribution, hindering the effectiveness of the biometric system in remote areas due to internet connectivity issues. Concurrently, the state grapples with staffing problems in Bazar Samitis and age-related criteria controversies in the Jharkhand Public Service Commission applications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-02-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 22:17 IST
During the Jharkhand assembly session, JMM MLA Hemlal Murmu spotlighted the pressing issue of manpower shortages in the Food and Public Distribution Department. Murmu emphasized the inoperative biometric system in remote areas, attributing the failure to inadequate internet infrastructure.

In response, Food and Public Distribution Minister Irfan Ansari acknowledged that 255 out of 260 block supply officer positions remain unfilled, with recruitment efforts underway. Ansari mentioned upgrading PoS devices from 2G to 4G to alleviate connectivity woes and assist consumers in accessing their rations more efficiently.

Agriculture Minister Shilpi Neha Tirkey recognized staffing gaps within Bazar Samitis, with only 105 of 900 sanctioned roles occupied. The assembly session also featured heated discussions on age criteria for Jharkhand Public Service Commission applications, with parliamentary affairs minister Radhakrishna Kishore indicating the issue was under serious consideration by the chief minister.

