Govt Expands Access to Melatonin, Approves Medicinal Psilocybin Use

In a decisive move to expand access to innovative and affordable health treatments, Associate Health Minister David Seymour has announced a pair of landmark changes: melatonin will soon be available over the counter, and medicinal psilocybin has been approved for prescription in specific clinical cases. The announcement reflects the Government's broader effort to streamline health regulations and put patient needs at the center of healthcare decision-making.

"Many New Zealanders have asked why they can walk into a pharmacy overseas and buy melatonin, but they can’t do the same at home," Seymour said. “We’re now changing that, and making access easier for everyday Kiwis.”

Melatonin to Become Pharmacy-Only for Adults

Previously classified as a tightly controlled medicine in New Zealand, melatonin—commonly used to treat insomnia, jet lag, and sleep disorders—has been subject to restrictive access rules. Currently, it is only approved for use in adults over 55, and generally only available through prescription.

Under the Government’s new changes:

Adults will soon be able to purchase melatonin directly from pharmacists without a prescription .

Children and adolescents will still require a prescription, following expert clinical advice to ensure safety and appropriate dosing in younger populations.

The decision follows a thorough Medsafe assessment, which concluded that melatonin poses a low risk when used appropriately by adults. Seymour called it a “commonsense” reform that not only improves access for those struggling with sleep but also incentivizes pharmaceutical suppliers to introduce a broader range of products into the New Zealand market.

“This makes us more accessible than many countries,” Seymour said. “We’re empowering people to take control of their health without unnecessary bureaucracy.”

Historic Approval of Medicinal Psilocybin for Depression

In an even more groundbreaking development, Medsafe has approved the first-ever prescription of medicinal psilocybin outside of a clinical trial in New Zealand. Psilocybin, the active compound in psychedelic mushrooms, is currently listed as an unapproved medicine, but mounting evidence supports its potential use in treatment-resistant depression.

A highly experienced psychiatrist, with prior involvement in clinical trials involving psilocybin, has been granted authority to prescribe it under strict controls, including:

Rigorous reporting and monitoring protocols

Oversight from health authorities

Application limited to patients with treatment-resistant depression

“This is a significant milestone for mental health care in New Zealand,” Seymour said. “For people who’ve tried everything—multiple medications, therapy, and interventions—with no relief, psilocybin offers a new hope.”

Aligning with International Best Practice

New Zealand’s move echoes similar changes in Australia, where authorised prescribers have already begun using psilocybin and MDMA in clinical settings to address intractable mental health conditions.

Seymour emphasized that New Zealand cannot afford to lag behind when it comes to emerging treatment options: “Kiwis shouldn’t be left counting sheep or desperate for help when other countries are already using these medicines to good effect.”

These regulatory changes show that New Zealand is willing to adapt global best practices and accelerate access to both conventional and alternative health therapies where safe and clinically justified.

Looking Ahead: A Patient-Centered Regulatory Future

Both the melatonin and psilocybin decisions form part of a larger health deregulation initiative promised by the coalition Government, aimed at removing unnecessary barriers that restrict access to safe, effective treatments.

"The Government is committed to putting patients first," said Seymour. “This is just the beginning of reforms that ensure people get the help they need, when they need it—without unnecessary delay.”

Healthcare advocates and practitioners have welcomed the announcements, viewing them as pragmatic, science-backed policies that reflect evolving public expectations and clinical knowledge.