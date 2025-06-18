Social Media Alerts: Lifeline for Distressed Youth
A 21-year-old woman's Instagram post hinting at suicide prompted swift action from Meta and the Uttar Pradesh Police. They traced her location in minutes, providing immediate help. A similar scenario in Deoria also saw timely intervention. From 2023-2025, 1,024 lives were saved due to this collaboration.
- Country:
- India
In a remarkable collaboration between tech giant Meta and local authorities, a distressing Instagram post by a 21-year-old woman resulted in her rescue within minutes. On June 16, the young student from Devanandpur Nai Basti posted a concerning message on Instagram, suggesting a potential suicide attempt due to familial pressures regarding marriage.
The post quickly alerted Meta, leading to an immediate response from the Uttar Pradesh Police. Using the phone number linked with her account, officers traced her location and arrived just eight minutes after receiving the alert, finding her safe. Authorities provided immediate counseling and support, and engaged in dialogue with her family to alleviate the stressful circumstances.
This incident mirrors another case in Deoria, where a 20-year-old student was saved from suicide, thanks to a timely alert. Between January 2023 and June 2025, the partnership between Meta and the UP Police has been credited with saving over 1,000 lives, showcasing the life-saving potential of social media monitoring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
