Left Menu

Omicron's New Sub-Variants: Navigating the Covid Surge in India

The National Institute of Virology is genome sequencing four new Omicron sub-variants, linked to India's rising Covid cases. This work assesses vaccine efficacy amid emerging strains, including LF.7, XFG, and JN.1.16. Infection severity remains low, and health resources are being prepared nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-06-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 18:14 IST
Omicron's New Sub-Variants: Navigating the Covid Surge in India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) is actively genome sequencing four new sub-variants of the Omicron strain, citing their potential link to India's increased Covid cases, according to Dr. Naveen Kumar, Director of NIV.

Since April's second week, Covid cases have been on the rise, with samples revealing sub-lineages of Omicron such as LF.7, XFG, JN.1.16, and NB.1.8.1. These findings will help evaluate vaccine effectiveness as new variants are identified.

Despite the surge, infection severity is considered low, with most patients recovering at home. The health ministry is monitoring daily, with states instructed to ensure medical supplies and standby facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
2
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
3
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global
4
Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

Qatar's Steady Gas Supply Amid Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Small wetlands deliver big gains in urban biodiversity and ecosystem health

Automation drives agricultural sustainability and food security

Trade geography matters: Land borders linked to lower GDP

AI, green finance and good governance fuel global renewable energy growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025