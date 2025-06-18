Omicron's New Sub-Variants: Navigating the Covid Surge in India

The National Institute of Virology (NIV) is actively genome sequencing four new sub-variants of the Omicron strain, citing their potential link to India's increased Covid cases, according to Dr. Naveen Kumar, Director of NIV.

Since April's second week, Covid cases have been on the rise, with samples revealing sub-lineages of Omicron such as LF.7, XFG, JN.1.16, and NB.1.8.1. These findings will help evaluate vaccine effectiveness as new variants are identified.

Despite the surge, infection severity is considered low, with most patients recovering at home. The health ministry is monitoring daily, with states instructed to ensure medical supplies and standby facilities.

