Revamping Delhi’s Medical Oversight: DGHS Takes Charge Amidst DMC Dissolution

In a significant move, the Delhi government has assigned the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) the responsibility of doctors' registration, a task previously managed by the now-dissolved Delhi Medical Council (DMC). The decision, announced by Health Minister Pankaj Singh, follows the Lieutenant Governor's directive due to allegations of irregularities.

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena approved the dissolution of the DMC, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation into any procedural or financial misconduct within the council. In a related measure, the health department is set to reconstitute the DMC within two months while ensuring integrity in medical practice regulation.

Amid concerns over counterfeit cancer medications, Minister Singh revealed the government's proactive stance, collecting 160 drug samples citywide for testing. He encouraged patients to verify drug authenticity and report suspected fakes, promising strict legal action against those distributing counterfeit medicines.

