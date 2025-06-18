Left Menu

Controversy Over Vaccine Safety Reignites with New Advisory Panel

A newly appointed panel of U.S. vaccine advisers, led by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., is set to discuss the use of thimerosal-containing flu shots and combination measles vaccines for children. The advisory meeting will tackle vaccine recommendations amidst controversial anti-vaccine advocacy.

Updated: 18-06-2025 23:11 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 23:11 IST
A newly appointed panel of U.S. vaccine advisers will convene to discuss significant issues regarding vaccine administration, including the use of thimerosal in flu vaccines and combination measles shots for children. This meeting follows the recent overhaul of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Changes to the advisory team include the appointment of several members who have previously campaigned against vaccinations. The panel will not only deliberate on the benefits of the MMRV vaccine for young children but also consider recommendations on flu shots with mercury-based preservatives. This assembly marks a notable shift in vaccine policy deliberations.

Controversies surrounding vaccines reignited when Kennedy, known for his vaccine skepticism, orchestrated the sacking of the previous committee members. Amidst ongoing debates, the meeting aims to reassess scientific data backing vaccine efficacy and safety, though experts have already debunked claims about vaccination-related harms.

