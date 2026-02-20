Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will not hold a meeting of its vaccine advisory committee originally scheduled for later this month, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The meeting's cancellation reflects ongoing shifts in national vaccination policy.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is advocating significant changes, including revising vaccine recommendations for children and reallocating funds from mRNA-based vaccine research. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was scheduled to convene from February 25-27, as per the CDC's website.

These developments occur amidst leadership transitions at the CDC, with Jay Bhattacharya set to take over as acting director. He will replace Jim O'Neill, the previous acting director, marking a notable shift in the agency's leadership and direction.

