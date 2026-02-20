Left Menu

Shifting Sands in U.S. Vaccination Policy: CDC Meeting Canceled

A planned CDC vaccine advisory committee meeting has been canceled without a new date. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is pushing for changes in national vaccination policy, including removing some childhood vaccine recommendations and adjusting funding. Leadership changes are underway at the CDC and NIH.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 00:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 00:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will not hold a meeting of its vaccine advisory committee originally scheduled for later this month, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The meeting's cancellation reflects ongoing shifts in national vaccination policy.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is advocating significant changes, including revising vaccine recommendations for children and reallocating funds from mRNA-based vaccine research. The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) was scheduled to convene from February 25-27, as per the CDC's website.

These developments occur amidst leadership transitions at the CDC, with Jay Bhattacharya set to take over as acting director. He will replace Jim O'Neill, the previous acting director, marking a notable shift in the agency's leadership and direction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

