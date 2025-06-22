Left Menu

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC leader and Dum Dum MP Sougata Roy was hospitalized in Kolkata after experiencing uneasiness. The 77-year-old fell ill at his residence and was taken to a private hospital. Despite multiple tests, concerns over his condition persist as his family reveals prior hospitalizations this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:11 IST
Sougata Roy
  • Country:
  • India

Senior TMC leader and MP Sougata Roy, 77, has been admitted to a private hospital in south Kolkata after experiencing uneasiness on Sunday. The veteran politician reportedly fell ill at his Lake Gardens residence.

The hospital spokesperson reported that Roy had episodes of loose motion and a history of falling with syncope. While a CT brain scan showed no critical changes, concerns remain as he is yet to pass urine, though his vital signs remain stable, and he took tea and snacks in the evening.

Roy's family disclosed this marks the third hospital admission since March, attributing it to various medical conditions. The incident raises concerns about his health as the hospital continues to monitor his status.

