Early Puberty Linked to Mental Health Risks

New research highlights a significant correlation between early puberty and increased mental health risks. The condition known as central precocious puberty (CPP), where puberty begins before age eight in girls and nine in boys, may predispose individuals to psychiatric conditions such as depression and ADHD, says the study.

Published in JAMA Network Open and involving over 6,500 individuals, the study found those with an early onset of puberty were approximately 50% more likely to suffer from mental ailments. Depression risk rose by 70%, while anxiety disorders were 45% more prevalent among those experiencing CPP.

The findings emphasize the need for caregivers to remain vigilant for psychiatric symptoms in children with early puberty. The research, unprecedented in scale, underscores the long-term mental health consequences, urging early intervention and monitoring beyond initial puberty diagnosis.

