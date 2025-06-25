The Truth Behind Biological Age Tests: Science or Clever Marketing?

In recent years, biological age tests have gained popularity, promising to reveal insights into how well individuals are ageing. Offering a glimpse beyond traditional chronological age, these tests analyze cellular and molecular markers to predict biological age.

Despite their appeal, concerns about their efficacy persist. Studies show while epigenetic clocks are effective in population-level research, individual test results can vary widely. A lack of standardisation among commercial providers further complicates matters, raising doubts about the precision of these tests.

As experts caution, these tests may present more of a marketing tool than a reliable health metric. Instead, health improvements are best pursued through proven lifestyle changes such as better nutrition, increased physical activity, and stress reduction.

