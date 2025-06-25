Karnataka Government Identifies 14 Drugs as Substandard

On Wednesday, the Karnataka government's Drug Testing Laboratory identified 14 drugs produced by various manufacturers as substandard, prompting an official directive to halt their distribution and use.

The state's Food Safety and Drug Administration department has promptly advised chemists, wholesalers, doctors, hospitals, and nursing homes to refrain from stocking, selling, or using these drugs and cosmetics. They are instructed to report any existing stock to area Drugs Inspectors or Assistant Drugs Controllers.

The public has been warned against using these products, which include a compound sodium lactate injection by Ultra Laboratories and MITO Q7 Syrup by Bion Therapeutics India. The department emphasizes adherence to these measures for public health protection.