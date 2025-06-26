ICMR Advances Health Security with Mobile Laboratories

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is taking significant strides to improve public health infrastructure by procuring additional Mobile BSL-3 (MBSL-3) laboratories, known as RAMBAAN. These state-of-the-art, rapid deployment facilities are pivotal in strengthening response mechanisms in remote and inaccessible regions.

Presently, two RAMBAAN units are stationed at ICMR's National Institute of Virology in Pune and the RMRC in Gorakhpur. Developed collaboratively with Klenzaids Contamination Controls Private Limited under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, these indigenous laboratories were crucial during the recent Nipah virus outbreaks in Kerala.

Mounted on a Bharat Benz chassis, RAMBAAN units are equipped to operate under extreme conditions. They include advanced HVAC systems, biological waste management features, and are classified as Type-IV Rapid Response Mobile Laboratories. These units are designed to meet WHO standards, ensuring comprehensive diagnostic capabilities in areas affected by high-risk pathogens.

