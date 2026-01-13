SMS Hospital's ICU Water Leak Ordeal Amid Rising Health Infrastructure Concerns

A water leakage incident at Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital in Jaipur forced the evacuation of 14 critically ill patients from the intensive care unit (ICU). The flooding was caused by corroded, buried water pipelines. Hospital staff reported nearly six inches of water in the ICU, posing serious risks, especially with medical equipment present.

The patients, including 10 on ventilator support, were moved to other hospital sections as a precautionary measure. The damaged pipelines have been repaired, according to Dr. B L Yadav, in charge of the SMS Hospital Trauma Centre.

This incident follows a water contamination crisis in Indore, where six died and hundreds fell ill after sewage entered the drinking water supply. Both events underline pressing concerns about the robustness of healthcare and water infrastructure in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)