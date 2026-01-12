Left Menu

Indore's Contaminated Water Crisis: Public Health Emergency Unfolds

Indore is facing a public health crisis with 12 new diarrhoea patients reported due to contaminated drinking water. Seven confirmed deaths and conflicting tolls have led to emergency measures and compensation distribution. The problem stemmed from a leak near a toilet that contaminated the main water pipeline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 12-01-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 21:08 IST
Indore is grappling with a public health emergency as 12 new cases of diarrhoea have been reported, linked to contaminated drinking water. The health department has screened 4,827 people during the ongoing gastroenteritis outbreak.

Since the outbreak began on December 29, 434 patients have been hospitalized, with 39 still undergoing treatment, including 10 in intensive care units. Seven deaths have been confirmed by the administration, though residents allege 23 fatalities. Compensation of Rs 2 lakh has been distributed to 18 families.

The water contamination is traced to a pipeline leak near a public toilet in Bhagirathpura. Indore, reliant on water from the Narmada river, is implementing emergency measures to stabilize the situation, now classified as a 'public health contingency.'

