ICMR's RAMBAAN: Revolutionizing Public Health with Mobile Laboratories

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is expanding its capacity to manage health emergencies by procuring two additional Mobile BSL-3 laboratories, aimed at enhancing outbreak response, particularly in inaccessible regions. These mobile units, branded as RAMBAAN, represent cutting-edge advancements in public health technology.

RAMBAAN stands out as India's first indigenous, field-deployable Rapid Action Mobile BSL-3 laboratory. Developed in partnership with Klenzaids Contamination Controls Private Limited and under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, it is designed to address increased diagnostic needs during outbreaks of high-risk pathogens.

The lab had its maiden operational deployment during a Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala and is engineered on a Bharat Benz vehicle, fortified with state-of-the-art HVAC systems, and classified under WHO's Type-IV Rapid Response Mobile Laboratory network. Equipped for extreme conditions, it ensures biological safety and waste management with innovative technology.