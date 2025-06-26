ICMR's RAMBAAN: Revolutionizing Public Health with Mobile Laboratories
The Indian Council of Medical Research is enhancing outbreak response capabilities with Mobile BSL-3 laboratories, known as RAMBAAN, for remote areas. Developed with Klenzaids, these labs are first-of-its-kind, field-deployable, and designed to manage high-risk pathogen outbreaks, showcasing success during Nipah virus outbreaks.
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) is expanding its capacity to manage health emergencies by procuring two additional Mobile BSL-3 laboratories, aimed at enhancing outbreak response, particularly in inaccessible regions. These mobile units, branded as RAMBAAN, represent cutting-edge advancements in public health technology.
RAMBAAN stands out as India's first indigenous, field-deployable Rapid Action Mobile BSL-3 laboratory. Developed in partnership with Klenzaids Contamination Controls Private Limited and under the Pradhan Mantri-Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, it is designed to address increased diagnostic needs during outbreaks of high-risk pathogens.
The lab had its maiden operational deployment during a Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala and is engineered on a Bharat Benz vehicle, fortified with state-of-the-art HVAC systems, and classified under WHO's Type-IV Rapid Response Mobile Laboratory network. Equipped for extreme conditions, it ensures biological safety and waste management with innovative technology.
