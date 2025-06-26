Left Menu

Punjab's Bold Initiative: Data-Driven Battle Against Drug Menace

The Punjab government, partnering with the Ananya Birla Foundation, has signed an MoU to establish a data intelligence and technical support unit. This initiative aims to enhance the state's anti-drug campaign by improving rehabilitation strategies and providing extensive support to curb drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-06-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 26-06-2025 21:06 IST
The Punjab government has inked a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ananya Birla Foundation to create a data intelligence and technical support unit aimed at fighting drug abuse.

The alliance, involving various health institutions, was announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, emphasizing its role in the state's war against drugs. The unit will boost frontline workers' capacities and fortify drug rehabilitation strategies.

This centralized unit will collaborate with top institutions and provide comprehensive support, enabling Punjab to work towards becoming a drug-free state. It will serve as a hub for medical colleges, offering a coordinated effort in reclaiming lives from addiction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

