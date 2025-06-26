Vaccine Panel Revamps: Mercury-Free Flu Shots Recommended

A newly reformed advisory panel under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has voted to recommend that Americans receive flu vaccines free from thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative.

The preservative has been largely phased out from vaccines due to concerns about its link to autism, although no definitive evidence supports such claims, according to CDC findings.

The panel has further advised the use of Merck's new RSV antibody for infants, highlighting a focus on preventive healthcare measures.

