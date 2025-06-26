Vaccine Panel Revamps: Mercury-Free Flu Shots Recommended
The U.S. Health Secretary's advisory panel, revamped by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recommended thimerosal-free flu shots after a presentation by a former anti-vaccine group leader. Despite Kennedy's past advocacy against thimerosal, the CDC found no link between it and autism. The panel also recommended Merck’s RSV antibody for infants.
A newly reformed advisory panel under U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has voted to recommend that Americans receive flu vaccines free from thimerosal, a mercury-based preservative.
The preservative has been largely phased out from vaccines due to concerns about its link to autism, although no definitive evidence supports such claims, according to CDC findings.
The panel has further advised the use of Merck's new RSV antibody for infants, highlighting a focus on preventive healthcare measures.
