Infosys Foundation's Major Healthcare Boost in Rural Karnataka

The Infosys Foundation, a corporate social responsibility initiative of Infosys, has announced a significant investment of over Rs 48 crore aimed at enhancing healthcare facilities in Karnataka's rural regions. The funds are dedicated to improving maternal and child healthcare.

This announcement coincides with the Infosys Foundation's strategic partnership with UN-recognized Prashanthi Balamandira Trust. The collaboration aims to bolster Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospital, enabling free medical services for women and children in need.

Advanced medical equipment will be provided for obstetrics, gynecology, NICU, PICU, ICU, and more. The investment will not only upgrade healthcare services but also serve as an educational boon, offering training opportunities for medical professionals and trainees, according to SMSIMSR's founder, Madhusudan Sai.

