Left Menu

Infosys Foundation's Major Healthcare Boost in Rural Karnataka

Infosys Foundation is investing over Rs 48 crore in collaboration with Prashanthi Balamandira Trust to improve maternal and child healthcare infrastructure in rural Karnataka. The initiative supports the Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospital, aiming to offer free healthcare to underprivileged women and children while enhancing medical training facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-07-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 03-07-2025 13:48 IST
Infosys Foundation's Major Healthcare Boost in Rural Karnataka
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Infosys Foundation, a corporate social responsibility initiative of Infosys, has announced a significant investment of over Rs 48 crore aimed at enhancing healthcare facilities in Karnataka's rural regions. The funds are dedicated to improving maternal and child healthcare.

This announcement coincides with the Infosys Foundation's strategic partnership with UN-recognized Prashanthi Balamandira Trust. The collaboration aims to bolster Sri Sathya Sai Sarla Memorial Hospital, enabling free medical services for women and children in need.

Advanced medical equipment will be provided for obstetrics, gynecology, NICU, PICU, ICU, and more. The investment will not only upgrade healthcare services but also serve as an educational boon, offering training opportunities for medical professionals and trainees, according to SMSIMSR's founder, Madhusudan Sai.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

Sudan: UN warns of soaring displacement and looming floods

 Global
2
Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

Gaza: Families deprived of the means for survival, humanitarians warn

 Global
3
General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

General Assembly approves $5.4 billion UN peacekeeping budget for 2025-2026

 Global
4
AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse
Blog

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students offload critical thinking to ChatGPT, becoming cognitively passive

AI-powered deep nudes becoming new weapon of child-on-child abuse

AI deception crisis: Why organizations must verify every video and voice in deepfake era

How AI can transform financial forecasting and decision-making in fintech environments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025