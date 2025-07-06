Urgent Call for Integrating PMR in India's Stroke Care Protocols
Experts in India urge the integration of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) into stroke care protocols to enhance recovery. Despite improved emergency response, post-stroke rehabilitation is lacking. Structured PMR can significantly improve recovery rates, highlighting the need for more specialists and dedicated neuro-rehabilitation centers.
On National Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Day, prominent neurologists and rehabilitation experts stressed the urgent need to integrate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) into India's stroke care protocols. Stroke has become the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability in the nation, underscoring the significance of rehabilitation within the initial 90 days for effective recovery.
Dr. Man Mohan Mehndiratta emphasized that stroke is a relentless race against time, persisting long after hospital discharge. Although emergency responses have improved due to heightened ACT FAST awareness, the current post-stroke recovery frameworks remain inadequate, leaving patients vulnerable to losing independence, speech, or memory without targeted rehabilitation.
Experts advocate for a nationwide adoption of PMR, a multidisciplinary approach that aids recovery after strokes, spinal cord injuries, and head trauma. This includes robotic-assisted therapy, speech and occupational therapy, cognitive retraining, and psychological support. The call for action targets national and state health authorities to establish PMR as a standard in stroke treatment protocols, extend insurance coverage, and promote the establishment of dedicated neuro-rehabilitation centers.

