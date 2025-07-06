Left Menu

Urgent Call for Integrating PMR in India's Stroke Care Protocols

Experts in India urge the integration of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) into stroke care protocols to enhance recovery. Despite improved emergency response, post-stroke rehabilitation is lacking. Structured PMR can significantly improve recovery rates, highlighting the need for more specialists and dedicated neuro-rehabilitation centers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-07-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 06-07-2025 15:55 IST
Urgent Call for Integrating PMR in India's Stroke Care Protocols
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
On National Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Day, prominent neurologists and rehabilitation experts stressed the urgent need to integrate Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) into India's stroke care protocols. Stroke has become the second leading cause of death and the third leading cause of disability in the nation, underscoring the significance of rehabilitation within the initial 90 days for effective recovery.

Dr. Man Mohan Mehndiratta emphasized that stroke is a relentless race against time, persisting long after hospital discharge. Although emergency responses have improved due to heightened ACT FAST awareness, the current post-stroke recovery frameworks remain inadequate, leaving patients vulnerable to losing independence, speech, or memory without targeted rehabilitation.

Experts advocate for a nationwide adoption of PMR, a multidisciplinary approach that aids recovery after strokes, spinal cord injuries, and head trauma. This includes robotic-assisted therapy, speech and occupational therapy, cognitive retraining, and psychological support. The call for action targets national and state health authorities to establish PMR as a standard in stroke treatment protocols, extend insurance coverage, and promote the establishment of dedicated neuro-rehabilitation centers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering the Sahel: How Economic Inclusion Programs Are Transforming Livelihoods

Toward Universal Health Coverage: Uganda’s Plan to Mobilize Domestic Health Funding

Reducing Crashes and Emissions Together: A CAREC Blueprint for Smarter Mobility

Greening the Waterfront: How Nature-Based Solutions Are Transforming Port Planning

