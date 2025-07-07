CCTV Footage Exposes Milkman's Alleged Spitting Incident in Lucknow
A milkman in Lucknow, Mohammad Sharif, was detained after CCTV footage purportedly showed him spitting into milk before delivering it. The footage was spotted by a resident, who filed a complaint, leading to police detention and questioning. The incident reflects wider concerns about food safety in Uttar Pradesh.
In Lucknow, police detained a milkman named Mohammad Sharif, accused of spitting into milk before delivery, after CCTV footage of the incident emerged. A customer lodged a complaint upon seeing the footage on his home's CCTV, sparking a police investigation.
The incident is part of a series of food adulteration cases that have rattled Uttar Pradesh. The footage surfaced online, prompting calls for stricter hygiene measures across the state. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has demanded severe penalties for food adulteration crimes.
The government has mandated surveillance measures, including CCTV installations at food joints, compulsory display of operator information, and stringent amendments to food safety laws. These steps aim to ensure the purity of food items and protect public health.
