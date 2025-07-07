Global Surge in Gastric Cancer Threatens Progress, Urges Preventive Action
A recent study projects over 15 million future gastric cancer cases, with a significant concentration in Asia. Helicobacter pylori infections are identified as the main cause. The study urges preventive measures like screening and treatment to reduce projected cases, particularly in countries like India and China.
- Country:
- India
A recent study has highlighted a looming global health concern, projecting that more than 15 million people born between 2008 and 2017 might develop gastric cancer. Alarmingly, India ranks second in projected cases, following closely behind China.
The research, conducted by experts including those from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, used comprehensive data from 185 countries to forecast these daunting numbers. The study warns that Asia could bear the brunt, followed by the Americas and Africa.
Gastric cancer, primarily driven by infections from Helicobacter pylori, poses a significant challenge to global health. Experts are calling for robust screening and treatment strategies to control its incidence and save lives.
ALSO READ
New Horizons: Australia's Revised Guidelines on Gestational Diabetes Screening
Not going to RS; AAP political affairs committee will decide who goes on vacant RS seat with Sanjeev Arora winning Ludhiana West: Kejriwal.
Star of 'The Chosen' Visits Vatican for Special Screening
WHO Urges Action to Sustain Global Tobacco Control Progress Amid Rising Industry Threats
US Tightens Visa Screening and Imposes New Travel Ban