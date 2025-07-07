Global Surge in Gastric Cancer Threatens Progress, Urges Preventive Action

A recent study has highlighted a looming global health concern, projecting that more than 15 million people born between 2008 and 2017 might develop gastric cancer. Alarmingly, India ranks second in projected cases, following closely behind China.

The research, conducted by experts including those from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, used comprehensive data from 185 countries to forecast these daunting numbers. The study warns that Asia could bear the brunt, followed by the Americas and Africa.

Gastric cancer, primarily driven by infections from Helicobacter pylori, poses a significant challenge to global health. Experts are calling for robust screening and treatment strategies to control its incidence and save lives.