Left Menu

Global Surge in Gastric Cancer Threatens Progress, Urges Preventive Action

A recent study projects over 15 million future gastric cancer cases, with a significant concentration in Asia. Helicobacter pylori infections are identified as the main cause. The study urges preventive measures like screening and treatment to reduce projected cases, particularly in countries like India and China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 07-07-2025 20:35 IST
Global Surge in Gastric Cancer Threatens Progress, Urges Preventive Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent study has highlighted a looming global health concern, projecting that more than 15 million people born between 2008 and 2017 might develop gastric cancer. Alarmingly, India ranks second in projected cases, following closely behind China.

The research, conducted by experts including those from the International Agency for Research on Cancer, used comprehensive data from 185 countries to forecast these daunting numbers. The study warns that Asia could bear the brunt, followed by the Americas and Africa.

Gastric cancer, primarily driven by infections from Helicobacter pylori, poses a significant challenge to global health. Experts are calling for robust screening and treatment strategies to control its incidence and save lives.

TRENDING

1
Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

Tragic Flash Floods Devastate Texas Hill Country

 Global
2
Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish Community

Melbourne Synagogue Arson Attack: Heightened Tensions in Australia's Jewish ...

 Australia
3
Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

Modi Builds Bridges at BRICS Summit in Brazil

 Global
4
BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

BRICS Nations Call for IMF Reform: A Unified Stand for Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safe haven showdown: Stablecoins beat gold and fiat in hedging bitcoin volatility

Sustainable transport shift: Battery EVs emerge as most efficient and scalable option

Oceans and AI: Scientists use deep learning to combat climate crisis

How safe is AI? New research reveals why current metrics may not be enough

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025