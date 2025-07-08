Stray Dog Attacks in Bhatkal Spark Public Outcry

More than 15 people have been injured in a series of stray dog attacks over the last 70 hours in Bhatkal town, Uttara Kannada district, local health officials reported on Tuesday. Thankfully, no fatalities have been recorded, although concerns are rising.

The majority of those attacked include children and the elderly, who were bitten while traversing residential neighborhoods and marketplaces. The incidents began on July 6 and have since escalated, prompting victims to seek treatment at local hospitals, with many receiving anti-rabies vaccinations.

The community is in an uproar, urging municipal authorities to take action against the growing stray dog population. Allegations have surfaced that previous warnings to civic officials were disregarded. The Bhatkal Municipality has stated that it is overseeing the situation and will implement a sterilisation and rescue initiative soon, with support from the Animal Husbandry Department. Meanwhile, public health officials have been put on alert, with a municipal review meeting scheduled to address these urgent concerns.