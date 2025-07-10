Left Menu

Leadership Shift at Jaslok Hospital: Chanrai Takes the Helm

Vinod P Chanrai has been appointed as the chairman of Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre, succeeding Kanta Masand, who now holds the honorary role of Chairperson Emeritus. This leadership change is aimed at bringing innovation and modernized patient care to the hospital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2025 15:06 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 15:06 IST
Leadership Shift at Jaslok Hospital: Chanrai Takes the Helm
hospital
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leadership transition, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai announced on Thursday the appointment of Vinod P Chanrai as its new chairman. This decision follows the departure of Kanta Masand, who has transitioned to the honorary role of Chairperson Emeritus.

The hospital's CEO, Jitendra Haryan, emphasized the importance of this transition, acknowledging Masand's invaluable contributions. 'Chanrai's leadership promises a new era for Jaslok, characterized by modernized infrastructure, innovation, and a focus on patient-centricity,' Haryan stated with optimism.

Chanrai expressed his honor at taking on this role, noting the responsibility it entails. He aims to lead Jaslok into a future marked by resilience and the integration of AI to enhance healthcare delivery, while expanding its academic mission and embracing cutting-edge innovations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Transformation as a Catalyst for Women's Economic Equality in the Mashreq

Mainstreaming Gender in Bangladesh’s Disaster Risk and Climate Adaptation Policies

Resilient but Exposed: Why Pacific Women Need Inclusive and Affordable Insurance

Clean Energy, Shared Future: Aligning Renewables with Equity and Development Goals

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025