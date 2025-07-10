Leadership Shift at Jaslok Hospital: Chanrai Takes the Helm

In a significant leadership transition, Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai announced on Thursday the appointment of Vinod P Chanrai as its new chairman. This decision follows the departure of Kanta Masand, who has transitioned to the honorary role of Chairperson Emeritus.

The hospital's CEO, Jitendra Haryan, emphasized the importance of this transition, acknowledging Masand's invaluable contributions. 'Chanrai's leadership promises a new era for Jaslok, characterized by modernized infrastructure, innovation, and a focus on patient-centricity,' Haryan stated with optimism.

Chanrai expressed his honor at taking on this role, noting the responsibility it entails. He aims to lead Jaslok into a future marked by resilience and the integration of AI to enhance healthcare delivery, while expanding its academic mission and embracing cutting-edge innovations.

