Identifying Symptom Pathways to Combat Alzheimer's Disease

New research from the University of California, Los Angeles, identifies four symptom clusters that could help develop Alzheimer's disease progressively. The study reveals psychiatric, cardiovascular, and other pathways that unfold in sequences, emphasizing early detection and prevention strategies for this ageing-related cognitive disorder.

In groundbreaking research, scientists from the University of California, Los Angeles, have identified four distinct clusters of symptoms that progressively lead to Alzheimer's disease. The study marks a significant advancement in understanding how Alzheimer's can develop over time, beyond isolated risk factors.

The research found that multi-step trajectories pose greater risk factors for Alzheimer's than single conditions. These pathways include a psychiatric cluster centered on mental health issues, an encephalopathy pathway marked by rapid cognitive decline, a mild cognitive impairment pathway characterized by memory problems, and a vascular disease pathway linked to blood flow issues.

The findings, published in the journal eBioMedicine, analyzed data from 5,762 patients, identifying 6,794 unique progression trajectories to Alzheimer's. The study underscores the importance of recognizing sequential symptom patterns, offering new perspectives for early detection and prevention strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

