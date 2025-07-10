Left Menu

Dollar Steady Despite Tariff Tensions Amidst Market Optimism

The U.S. dollar remains stable after a two-week high despite tariff tensions from President Trump, especially affecting Brazil. Risk appetite rises amongst investors, boosting Nvidia and Bitcoin. Market optimism is further supported by expected U.S. interest rate cuts later this year.

Updated: 10-07-2025 17:39 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 17:39 IST
Dollar Steady Despite Tariff Tensions Amidst Market Optimism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar maintained its stability on Thursday after peaking at a two-week high in relation to its major peers, despite fresh tariff tensions from President Donald Trump. However, the Brazilian real declined significantly following a threatened 50% levy from the U.S.

Francesco Pesole of ING mentioned uncertainty prevails among markets about Trump's tariff strategies, but the consensus is he might avoid imposing new tariffs on China, potentially reaching agreements with the EU. As a result, there is a renewed appetite for riskier assets with more severe tariff impacts seeming less likely.

This renewed optimism helped Nvidia reach an unprecedented $4 trillion valuation and drove Bitcoin close to a record high, bolstered by Federal Reserve minutes suggesting that interest rate cuts might be appropriate later this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

