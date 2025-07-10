Left Menu

Unveiling the Truth: Sudden Cardiac Deaths in Karnataka's Young Adults

A report on sudden deaths and heart attacks among young individuals in Karnataka's Hassan district reveals no abnormal increase. An investigation into 24 cases showed most deaths could be explained. Recommendations include screening programs and emergency response enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 10-07-2025 19:00 IST
Unveiling the Truth: Sudden Cardiac Deaths in Karnataka's Young Adults
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A thorough investigation into cases of sudden deaths among young adults in Karnataka's Hassan district has found no unusual spike, according to a report released by the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences. The study, spanning six months, scrutinized data from the institute's centres in Mysuru and Kalaburagi, revealing consistent cardiac death rates.

This inquiry was initiated following public alarm over perceived increased occurrences of sudden cardiac deaths in the region and focused on 24 deaths between May and June 2025 among individuals aged 14 to 45. Despite media speculation, the investigation confirmed that no significant rise in cardiac cases was observed.

Dr. K S Ravindranath presented the findings to the Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who addressed the media, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive data collection. The report highlights a need for improved health education, mandatory autopsies for unexpected deaths, emergency response training, and cardiac health surveillance programs.

TRENDING

1
Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

Fluminense's Heroic Run in Club World Cup Elevates Brazilian Coaches

 Global
2
Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

Chinese Hacker Arrest Sparks International Cybersecurity Drama

 Global
3
FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

FBI Steps Up Investigations into Brennan and Comey

 Global
4
Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating Crash

Air India Tragedy Investigation: Uncovering the Truth Behind a Devastating C...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven IoT system promises real-time home energy optimization

AI can detect deepfakes and fake news while gauging their psychological impact

Water rights trading significantly boosts agricultural water use efficiency

Digital learning tools drive higher teaching quality in PE courses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025