Unveiling the Truth: Sudden Cardiac Deaths in Karnataka's Young Adults

A thorough investigation into cases of sudden deaths among young adults in Karnataka's Hassan district has found no unusual spike, according to a report released by the Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences. The study, spanning six months, scrutinized data from the institute's centres in Mysuru and Kalaburagi, revealing consistent cardiac death rates.

This inquiry was initiated following public alarm over perceived increased occurrences of sudden cardiac deaths in the region and focused on 24 deaths between May and June 2025 among individuals aged 14 to 45. Despite media speculation, the investigation confirmed that no significant rise in cardiac cases was observed.

Dr. K S Ravindranath presented the findings to the Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who addressed the media, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive data collection. The report highlights a need for improved health education, mandatory autopsies for unexpected deaths, emergency response training, and cardiac health surveillance programs.