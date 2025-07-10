Gradual Changes Ahead for Bank of Mexico's Monetary Policy
The Bank of Mexico is considering smaller rate changes following a series of substantial cuts. Minutes from the June policy meeting reveal board members advocating for a more gradual approach. This marks a shift from the recent trend of larger adjustments aimed at managing economic conditions.
The Bank of Mexico is poised to adopt a more cautious approach in its monetary policy adjustments, according to minutes from its June meeting released on Thursday.
During the meeting, all four board members who supported a 50-basis-point rate cut indicated that the bank might be considering smaller rate changes in the future.
This potential shift comes after a series of significant rate cuts, signaling a more measured strategy in balancing economic stability.
