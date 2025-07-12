Karnataka Cracks Down on Drug and Food Violations

In a significant crackdown, Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration has suspended 133 drug licenses and canceled 20 more due to violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The decision follows an intensive period of inspections in June, amounting to 2,544 investigations statewide. The department's drug-testing labs analyzed 1,333 samples, with 41 failing to meet standard quality benchmarks.

Additionally, enforcement officers launched legal proceedings against 81 companies showing non-compliance and executed a large-scale recall and seizure of substandard drugs. A specific focus was also placed on the state's blood centers and street-food vendors to ensure adherence to safety regulations.