Karnataka Cracks Down on Drug and Food Violations

The Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration suspended 133 and cancelled 20 drug licences in June for violations. Over 2,500 inspections were conducted, leading to 81 court cases. Blood centres underwent inspections, and food safety checks on street vendors saw 406 notices issued for infractions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-07-2025 08:54 IST | Created: 12-07-2025 08:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant crackdown, Karnataka's Food Safety and Drug Administration has suspended 133 drug licenses and canceled 20 more due to violations of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

The decision follows an intensive period of inspections in June, amounting to 2,544 investigations statewide. The department's drug-testing labs analyzed 1,333 samples, with 41 failing to meet standard quality benchmarks.

Additionally, enforcement officers launched legal proceedings against 81 companies showing non-compliance and executed a large-scale recall and seizure of substandard drugs. A specific focus was also placed on the state's blood centers and street-food vendors to ensure adherence to safety regulations.

