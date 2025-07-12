Left Menu

Unveiling the Invisible Struggle: ADHD's Hidden Impact on Women and PMDD

A recent study reveals that women with ADHD face a higher risk of premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). The research indicates that the combination of ADHD and additional conditions like depression or anxiety can heighten this risk further, emphasizing the importance of targeted medical screenings and treatments for affected individuals.

London | Updated: 12-07-2025 10:33 IST
A new study sheds light on an overlooked health issue affecting women: the intersection of ADHD and premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). The research, conducted with 715 women in the UK, found that those with ADHD are three times more likely to experience PMDD compared to their non-ADHD counterparts.

This correlation suggests a crucial need for healthcare providers to consider PMDD screenings for women diagnosed with ADHD, as the combination of these conditions can lead to severe mental health challenges. The study highlights that women with ADHD and co-existing depression or anxiety are at even greater risk of suffering from PMDD.

Understanding this link is vital, as PMDD can profoundly affect a woman's quality of life. Although more research is needed to explore treatment options, early diagnosis could help mitigate the adverse outcomes associated with both ADHD and PMDD.

