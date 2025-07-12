WHO Honors Global Leaders for Driving Historic Pandemic Agreement

In a landmark ceremony on 10 July 2025, the World Health Organization (WHO) formally recognized the instrumental role played by heads of state and government in achieving the adoption of the WHO Pandemic Agreement—a milestone in international health cooperation. The recognition came just weeks after the Seventy-eighth World Health Assembly approved the Agreement in May 2025, marking what WHO leadership described as a “historic moment in global health diplomacy.”

At the WHO Headquarters in Geneva, plaques and certificates of recognition were presented during a special event to commemorate the political advocacy and leadership that propelled years of complex negotiations to a successful conclusion. The honors were personally presented by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who underscored the critical role that political will played in pushing the global community toward unity in pandemic preparedness and response.

Special Recognition for Chile and Tunisia

Two nations were specially honored for the sustained leadership of their current and former heads of state:

His Excellency Sebastián Piñera, former President of Chile, and

His Excellency Kais Saied, current President of Tunisia.

Both leaders were among the earliest and most vocal advocates of a legally binding international instrument on pandemic preparedness. They championed the cause from its nascent stages, urging the global community to codify lessons learned from the COVID-19 crisis.

25 Other Countries Recognized for Leadership

Beyond Chile and Tunisia, WHO also acknowledged 25 additional countries whose presidents, prime ministers, or former leaders played pivotal roles in shaping and negotiating the agreement. Countries recognized included a diverse and geographically balanced group:

Europe: Albania, Croatia, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Serbia, Spain, United Kingdom

Asia-Pacific: Fiji, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Thailand

Africa: Kenya, Rwanda, Senegal, South Africa

Americas: Costa Rica, Trinidad and Tobago

Eastern Europe and Eurasia: Ukraine

Dr. Tedros emphasized the necessity of cross-regional cooperation, noting, “The Pandemic Agreement was not just a technical achievement—it was a political one. Without the relentless commitment from leaders at the highest level, this historic agreement would not have been possible.”

From Vision to Action: The Road to the Agreement

The idea for a pandemic treaty first gained global attention in March 2021, when a joint commentary by 25 heads of state and international organizations was published in prominent global media. That open call for unity and preparedness laid the foundation for what eventually became the WHO Pandemic Agreement.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed significant weaknesses in the global health system—delayed responses, fragmented cooperation, and inequitable vaccine access. The new Agreement aims to prevent such failures from recurring by setting legally binding standards for pathogen sharing, early warning systems, equitable access to countermeasures, and global supply chain coordination.

A New Era of Global Health Governance

The Pandemic Agreement is a key step toward a robust and equitable international health architecture. It is designed to bolster global solidarity, transparency, and shared responsibility, with provisions that include:

Timely and transparent sharing of pathogens and genomic data;

Equitable access to diagnostics, vaccines, and therapeutics;

Strengthening national and global surveillance and response systems;

Formalizing commitments to universal health coverage and emergency financing;

Protection of frontline health workers and vulnerable populations.

The WHO describes the Agreement as a tool not only for future pandemics but also as part of broader efforts to strengthen health security, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The IGWG: Turning Commitments into Implementation

To operationalize the Agreement, the Intergovernmental Working Group on the WHO Pandemic Agreement (IGWG) convened for its first session this week. Comprised of representatives from WHO member states, the IGWG will guide implementation with a special focus on:

Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing (PABS) mechanisms;

Establishing legal frameworks and protocols for rapid response;

Ensuring compliance and monitoring of commitments under the Agreement.

This ongoing work is seen as vital for turning the text of the Agreement into real-world action.

A Call to Uphold Unity and Equity

Dr. Tedros closed the recognition event with a powerful reminder:

“This Agreement is a promise to future generations—that we will never again allow a pandemic to catch us unprepared, divided, and vulnerable. It is now our collective duty to deliver on that promise.”

The WHO’s commemoration of global leadership is more than symbolic; it is a signal that pandemic preparedness is now a permanent fixture on the global political agenda. The success of the Pandemic Agreement may well become a defining legacy of global cooperation in the 21st century.