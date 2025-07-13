Left Menu

Kerala on High Alert: Nipah Virus Threat Looms

A suspected Nipah virus case in Kerala has prompted heightened surveillance and contact tracing efforts. The government is awaiting confirmation from the National Institute of Virology. Citizens are advised to limit hospital visits. Nipah virus, a zoonotic disease, poses a significant public health concern in affected regions.

Amid growing health concerns in Kerala, a 57-year-old resident from Palakkad district is believed to have succumbed to the Nipah virus. This case, if confirmed, marks the second death linked to the deadly virus in the state, prompting a swift governmental response.

Health Minister Veena George confirmed that initial tests conducted at Manjeri Medical College returned positive results for Nipah. The government is now on standby for a definitive confirmation from the National Institute of Virology in Pune.

In light of these events, a robust contact tracing operation has been mobilized. Authorities have crafted a detailed list of 46 individuals who were in contact with the latest suspected case. Surveillance has intensified, with the use of CCTV footage and mobile data aiding in the contact identification process. The Health Department has issued advisories urging residents in affected regions to limit hospital visits and adhere to strict safety protocols as the state grapples with the potential threat.

