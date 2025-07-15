Health Ministry Clarifies No Warning Labels for Indian Snacks Like Samosa

In response to recent media reports claiming that the Union Health Ministry has directed vendors to issue warning labels on popular Indian snacks such as samosas, jalebis, and laddoos, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has categorically denied the claims, calling them misleading, incorrect, and baseless.

The controversy stems from an advisory issued by the Ministry—not a directive—aimed at promoting healthier food choices and lifestyle changes within workplace environments, under the ambit of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

Clarification on the Advisory’s Purpose

According to the Ministry, the advisory has no bearing on the sale or labelling of Indian street food or traditional snacks. Rather, it is a behavioural nudge initiative designed to encourage awareness about hidden fats and excess sugar that often go unnoticed in daily diets, especially in processed and deep-fried foods.

The Ministry emphasized that the advisory is not a regulation, and it does not target Indian cuisine or any specific food item. “The intent is purely educational,” the Health Ministry reiterated, stressing that Indian street food culture has not been singled out or unfairly criticized.

Promoting Healthier Workplaces, Not Restricting Foods

The Health Ministry’s advisory was circulated to promote health consciousness in workplaces, such as offices, institutions, and corporate campuses. It suggests the installation of awareness boards in key areas such as:

Office lobbies

Canteens and cafeterias

Meeting rooms

Corridors and common spaces

These boards are intended to remind employees about the importance of a balanced diet and warn about excessive consumption of hidden trans fats, salt, and sugars. They also carry messages encouraging physical activity, including:

Taking the stairs instead of elevators

Participating in short office exercise breaks

Using walking paths for inter-office mobility

Such nudges, already practiced in many global workplaces, have been found to improve employee well-being, reduce health risks, and improve productivity over time.

No Mandatory Warning Labels for Vendors

One of the most contentious claims in recent media coverage was that the Ministry had ordered vendors and food manufacturers to affix warning labels on snacks such as samosas and sweets. The Ministry firmly clarified that:

“There is no directive for food vendors or manufacturers to issue warning labels on specific products. The advisory is meant for institutional settings and is entirely voluntary.”

Furthermore, the Ministry underlined that public messaging efforts are inclusive and general, addressing all foods with excessive fat, sugar, and salt—not just traditional Indian snacks.

Part of a Larger Public Health Initiative

The advisory is part of the broader National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD), which aims to reduce the burden of lifestyle-related diseases such as:

Obesity

Diabetes

Hypertension

Cardiovascular diseases

These illnesses are increasingly prevalent due to sedentary lifestyles, lack of physical activity, and overconsumption of calorie-dense, nutrient-poor foods.

By encouraging people to be more mindful of their food intake and to make gradual, sustainable changes to their diet and activity levels, the advisory supports India’s long-term public health goals.

The Ministry’s Stand: A Call for Balance, Not Bans

In conclusion, the Health Ministry has stressed that the initiative should not be viewed as an attack on any food culture but rather as a call for moderation and informed choices. The idea is not to vilify popular snacks, but to ensure that consumption is balanced with awareness and physical activity.

The Ministry urges the public and media to verify facts before spreading misinformation, especially when it comes to public health communication, which must be grounded in science and context.

