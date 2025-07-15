European Corporate Health Faces Uncertain Future Amid Tariff Turmoil
The health of European corporations is under pressure, as highlighted by decreased earnings forecasts. The situation is compounded by U.S. tariffs under President Trump's administration, expected to impact second-quarter results significantly. Despite differing regional outcomes, overall revenue expectations remain stagnant.
European corporate health is facing increased strain as the latest earnings forecasts reveal a bleak outlook. Recent tariff statements from U.S. President Donald Trump have injected further uncertainty, predicting a 0.7% year-on-year drop in second-quarter earnings compared to the 0.2% decrease anticipated a week earlier.
This earnings season is the first to reveal the tangible impact of Trump's tariff-fueled trade war. While policies have fluctuated since the second fiscal quarter began in April, revenue predictions remain unchanged with an expected 3.0% decline. The looming possibility of a 30% tariff imposition by Trump has European ministers scrambling to finalize a deal before the August 1 deadline.
With the STOXX 600 index reflecting mixed performance among countries, upcoming results from Novartis and Volvo Cars will be crucial indicators of the wider impact as Irish and Polish companies enjoy growth, while Norwegian and Austrian firms anticipate a downturn.
