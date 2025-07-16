Kerala Ramps Up Nipah Containment Amidst New Suspected Case

Health authorities in Kerala have intensified Nipah virus containment measures after a new suspected case was reported in Palakkad district. The suspected individual is the son of a man who recently succumbed to the infection, according to state Health Minister Veena George.

Preliminary tests conducted at Manjeri Medical College raised suspicions of Nipah infection, and further confirmatory tests are in progress. The patient is already in isolation, and a route map of his movements has been compiled. His family is receiving psychological support, as instructed by the health minister.

Currently, two confirmed cases of Nipah are in the district, with one patient undergoing treatment and the other deceased. A total of 723 individuals across the state are on the Nipah contact list, and efforts include an interdepartmental meeting and animal sample collection to prevent further spread.

