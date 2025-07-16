Left Menu

Kerala Ramps Up Nipah Containment Amidst New Suspected Case

Kerala health officials intensify Nipah containment efforts following a new suspected case in Palakkad district. The suspected case is related to a recent fatal infection. Affected areas are under strict surveillance, and 723 people are on the contact list. Confirmatory tests and animal sample collection are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 16-07-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:23 IST
Kerala Ramps Up Nipah Containment Amidst New Suspected Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Health authorities in Kerala have intensified Nipah virus containment measures after a new suspected case was reported in Palakkad district. The suspected individual is the son of a man who recently succumbed to the infection, according to state Health Minister Veena George.

Preliminary tests conducted at Manjeri Medical College raised suspicions of Nipah infection, and further confirmatory tests are in progress. The patient is already in isolation, and a route map of his movements has been compiled. His family is receiving psychological support, as instructed by the health minister.

Currently, two confirmed cases of Nipah are in the district, with one patient undergoing treatment and the other deceased. A total of 723 individuals across the state are on the Nipah contact list, and efforts include an interdepartmental meeting and animal sample collection to prevent further spread.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025