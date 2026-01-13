Left Menu

Turkman Gate Unrest: Arrests, Surveillance, and Digital Evidence Analysis

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-01-2026 22:55 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 22:55 IST
The Delhi Police announced the arrest of two additional suspects in last week's stone-pelting incident at Turkman Gate, raising the total number of apprehensions to 20. Authorities are also seeking social media influencers believed to have played a role in inciting the violence.

All arrested individuals have been identified, and security has been reinforced in the area. Police and paramilitary forces are actively maintaining order, complemented by drone surveillance and CCTV monitoring, ensuring the situation remains calm.

The unrest began amid an anti-encroachment drive, with tensions escalating over allegations of a mosque demolition. Law enforcement faced stone and bottle attacks, injuring officers, but eventually restored calm using teargas. Investigations continue as officials analyze digital evidence and misinformation drivers.

