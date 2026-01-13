Nipah Alert: Jharkhand Tightens Surveillance

Authorities in Jharkhand have issued a high alert following the detection of two suspected Nipah virus cases in neighboring West Bengal. Health officials in the state are ramping up surveillance and public awareness efforts to avert a potential outbreak.

The Nipah virus, known for its high mortality rates and swift transmission capabilities, is a notifiable disease that demands prompt reporting to the Central government. Jharkhand's Health Minister Irfan Ansari has mandated strict surveillance protocols and rapid reporting mechanisms across all districts.

In West Bengal, two nurses from a private hospital in the North 24 Parganas district exhibited symptoms, prompting Union Health Minister J P Nadda to offer full central support to West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, in dealing with the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)