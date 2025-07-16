Delhi's Proactive Approach to Vector-Borne Diseases
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered early fogging to combat vector-borne diseases, emphasizing awareness and action. She highlights the importance of early interventions and coordination. Gupta insists on public warnings before penalties for mosquito breeding and immediate reporting of issues. Larvivorous fishes complement fogging efforts.
In a decisive move against vector-borne diseases, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to initiate fogging operations earlier than usual. This proactive step aims to curb mosquito breeding and prevent outbreaks like dengue.
During a high-level meeting, Gupta underscored the urgency for awareness and strategic action. The chief minister stated that fogging must commence ahead of schedule, focusing on public awareness, surveillance, and coordinated efforts. She advocated for warnings to residents before issuing penalties for stagnant water mosquito breeding, thus encouraging preventive measures.
Efforts are already underway, with over 500,000 homes covered in anti-mosquito spraying. Larvivorous fishes were also deployed to naturally combat mosquito larvae. Gupta assured the public of sufficient medicines and equipment, emphasizing the government's commitment to safeguarding citizens' health.
