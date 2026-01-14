Lost Siblings Reunite with Family: A Tale of Emotional Awareness

In an incident highlighting the crucial need for family awareness, two young siblings were found wandering alone at Tilak Nagar Metro Station. The children, aged 10 and four, initially claimed they had left home to escape alleged physical abuse from their parents.

Alerted by a vigilant staff member of the Janakpuri Metro police, officials immediately engaged the siblings. Reluctant at first to share their family's contact details, the 10-year-old eventually provided their mother's phone number after extensive counseling.

Police successfully reunited the children with their parents, who were then advised on the importance of creating a nurturing and safe home environment. This event underscores the necessity for open communication and emotional well-being within families.

(With inputs from agencies.)