Swami Vivekananda: Awakening India's Self-Awareness

On National Youth Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath praised Swami Vivekananda for igniting India's lost self-awareness during colonial times. He highlighted Vivekananda's transformative journey and his role in restoring Indian spiritual and cultural pride and advocated adopting his ideals for national service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 12-01-2026 14:18 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 14:18 IST
On the occasion of National Youth Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Swami Vivekananda for his pivotal role in awakening India's self-awareness. He acknowledged Vivekananda's influence during a time when the nation's consciousness had diminished under colonial rule.

Speaking in Lucknow, Adityanath emphasized how Vivekananda represented India at a crucial juncture, overcoming the country's loss of self-awareness due to foreign domination and cultural erosion. Swami Vivekananda's legacy lies in rekindling India's spiritual and cultural pride, Adityanath noted.

Adityanath urged the young generation to embrace the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, citing his address at the 1893 World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago as a landmark moment that showcased India's commitment to human welfare. Vivekananda's journey from Narendranath to a globally recognized spiritual leader exemplifies the power of focused resolve and action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

