Swami Vivekananda: Awakening India's Self-Awareness

On the occasion of National Youth Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Swami Vivekananda for his pivotal role in awakening India's self-awareness. He acknowledged Vivekananda's influence during a time when the nation's consciousness had diminished under colonial rule.

Speaking in Lucknow, Adityanath emphasized how Vivekananda represented India at a crucial juncture, overcoming the country's loss of self-awareness due to foreign domination and cultural erosion. Swami Vivekananda's legacy lies in rekindling India's spiritual and cultural pride, Adityanath noted.

Adityanath urged the young generation to embrace the ideals of Swami Vivekananda, citing his address at the 1893 World's Parliament of Religions in Chicago as a landmark moment that showcased India's commitment to human welfare. Vivekananda's journey from Narendranath to a globally recognized spiritual leader exemplifies the power of focused resolve and action.

