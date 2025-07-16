Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Wave in Global Trade

President Donald Trump's tariff policies signal a shift in global trade, with potential deals pending with Japan and India. His hardline stance introduces a uniform 10% tariff on imports, with specific countries facing higher rates. The moves unsettle international markets, causing inflation concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:31 IST
Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Wave in Global Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

President Donald Trump announced new financial strategies on Wednesday, indicating a decisive approach to tariffs, particularly with Japan and possible negotiations with India. This follows an accord reached with Indonesia.

Speaking at the White House during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince, Trump highlighted the significance of his tariff policies, impacting many countries with a uniform rate of over 10%, while more problematic nations like China face higher tariffs.

The European Union and Canada prepared countermeasures following these U.S. strategies, which disrupt longstanding global trade agreements and stir financial market instability. European trade officials are engaging in talks with U.S. representatives to resolve rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

Revolutionizing Early Childhood Education: Uttar Pradesh's Bold Move

 India
2
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025