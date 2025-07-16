Trump's Tariff Tactics: A New Wave in Global Trade

President Donald Trump announced new financial strategies on Wednesday, indicating a decisive approach to tariffs, particularly with Japan and possible negotiations with India. This follows an accord reached with Indonesia.

Speaking at the White House during a meeting with Bahrain's Crown Prince, Trump highlighted the significance of his tariff policies, impacting many countries with a uniform rate of over 10%, while more problematic nations like China face higher tariffs.

The European Union and Canada prepared countermeasures following these U.S. strategies, which disrupt longstanding global trade agreements and stir financial market instability. European trade officials are engaging in talks with U.S. representatives to resolve rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)