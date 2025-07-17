Left Menu

Visa Denials Plague Global South in International Summits

Increasing visa denials are preventing Global South citizens from participating in key international summits, leading to substantial economic losses and exclusion from important decision-making. Activists like Sudanese climate advocate Roaa face hurdles due to stringent visa policies, underrepresentation, and anti-immigrant sentiments from Western countries hosting these conferences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:32 IST
Visa Denials Plague Global South in International Summits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Visa denials are increasingly obstructing the participation of Global South representatives in significant international summits, raising concerns over their exclusion from vital decision-making processes. These refusals have led to substantial economic losses and the underrepresentation of voices from nations most impacted by global policies.

Sudanese climate activist Roaa exemplifies this issue, having been denied a visa to attend a UN climate conference in Germany. The rejection left her unable to lead youth advocacy efforts, while her peers from the Global North attended without difficulty. Such disparities highlight the barriers faced by individuals from the Global South.

In 2024 alone, Africans spent $70 million on rejected visa applications, reflecting stringent border policies fueled by rising far-right and populist movements in Europe and the U.S. These challenges underscore the need for inclusive policies that allow voices from the Global South to impact international policy decisions meaningfully.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI is driving the next frontier in drug innovation?

Responsible AI shifts from option to obligation in corporate strategy

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025