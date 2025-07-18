President Trump Diagnosed with Common Vein Condition

U.S. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a chronic vein condition after consulting with his physician about swelling in his lower legs, according to an announcement from the White House on Thursday.

An ultrasound revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a common ailment often seen in individuals over 70. Despite the condition, there is no evidence of severe disorders such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, as confirmed by Trump's doctor.

Further examinations have shown no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness. The condition can deteriorate over time but is manageable when treated early. Additionally, Trump experienced some hand bruising, attributed to frequent handshaking and routine aspirin use.