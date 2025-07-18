Left Menu

President Trump Diagnosed with Common Vein Condition

U.S. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a common vein condition, after experiencing leg swelling. His doctor confirmed the condition is typical in those over 70 and ruled out serious diseases like deep vein thrombosis. The condition can worsen over time but is manageable with early treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:13 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:13 IST
President Trump Diagnosed with Common Vein Condition
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has been diagnosed with a chronic vein condition after consulting with his physician about swelling in his lower legs, according to an announcement from the White House on Thursday.

An ultrasound revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a common ailment often seen in individuals over 70. Despite the condition, there is no evidence of severe disorders such as deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease, as confirmed by Trump's doctor.

Further examinations have shown no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness. The condition can deteriorate over time but is manageable when treated early. Additionally, Trump experienced some hand bruising, attributed to frequent handshaking and routine aspirin use.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025