Revolutionizing Respiratory Care: Kenvue Launches 'Cough Clinics'
Kenvue, in collaboration with the Association of Physicians of India, has launched 'Cough Clinics' to enhance understanding and treatment of coughs. These clinics aim to establish best practices for cough evaluation and therapy, addressing deficiencies in current treatments and promoting evidence-based approaches in India.
Kenvue, a prominent consumer health company, has unveiled 'Cough Clinics' in a groundbreaking partnership with the Association of Physicians of India (API). This initiative represents an innovative step in the realm of healthcare, marking the establishment of 10 Cough Centres of Excellence across India.
These Cough Clinics aim to educate healthcare professionals on evidence-based cough treatment, particularly emphasizing non-bronchodilator therapies for productive coughs. Prashant Shinde, Business Unit Head at Kenvue India, highlighted the importance of this approach in tackling the prevalent use of unscientific cough formulations.
In a statement, Agam Vora, General Secretary of API, emphasized the lack of standardized diagnostic tools in India and the clinics' role in addressing this gap. The initiative seeks to improve patient care through specialized training modules focusing on comprehensive cough evaluation and rational treatment strategies.
