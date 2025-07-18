AI Revolutionizing Indian Healthcare: Key Insights from Future Health Index 2025
Philips' 10th annual Future Health Index 2025 report reveals 76% of Indian healthcare professionals view AI as crucial for enhancing patient care amidst increased demand and worker shortages. AI is seen as a tool for efficient care, improved access, and reduced fatigue, despite challenges needing to be addressed.
- Country:
- India
Philips, a leader in health technology, released its 10th annual Future Health Index (FHI) 2025 report with insights specific to India. The findings highlight that 76% of Indian healthcare professionals view artificial intelligence as a vital tool for improving patient outcomes, reflecting growing trust in digital transformation.
The report captures global insights from healthcare professionals and patients, emphasizing AI's role in expanding access, improving clinical quality, and reducing professional fatigue. In India, AI is seen as crucial for addressing healthcare challenges, despite the ongoing workforce shortages and increasing demand.
While there is optimism, the report also points out key limitations like the need for guidelines, data security, and addressing data bias to harness AI's full potential in healthcare. With the right policies and partnerships, India is poised to lead in creating a technologically advanced healthcare system.
