Crackdown on Substandard and Spurious Drugs: Ensuring Public Safety

In June, Central and state drugs laboratories flagged 185 drug samples as 'not of standard quality' and identified four as spurious. The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation publishes these findings monthly, ensuring unauthorized products are removed from the market in collaboration with state regulators.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has revealed that 185 drug samples were found 'not of standard quality' in June, according to health ministry officials. This monthly disclosure is part of a concerted effort to safeguard public health.

Central laboratories identified 55 substandard drug samples, while state laboratories flagged 130. This scrutiny ensures only safe products are available in the market, the officials clarified.

Additionally, four spurious drugs were uncovered in Bihar, Delhi, and Telangana. These samples, produced by unauthorized entities using established brand names, are currently under investigation, with appropriate actions pending.

