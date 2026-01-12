Left Menu

UK Regulators Probe Elon Musk's X Over AI Deepfake Concerns

The UK media regulator is investigating Elon Musk's X concerning its Grok AI chatbot's potential role in producing illegal, sexually intimate deepfakes. The deepfakes allegedly include undressed images and sexualized images of children. Ofcom warns X to comply and faces potential fines of up to 10% of its worldwide revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 16:43 IST
The UK's media regulator has initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's X platform, scrutinizing whether its Grok AI chatbot is involved in creating sexually intimate deepfakes that could violate legal standards.

According to Ofcom, these concerns stem from reports suggesting the Grok AI chatbot has been used to generate undressed images of individuals, potentially breaching laws against intimate image abuse and pornography, as well as producing sexualized images of children, which could constitute child sexual abuse material.

Should Ofcom determine a breach of regulations, it has the authority to require X to undertake corrective measures. A failure to comply could result in fines amounting to 10% of X's qualifying global revenue.

