The UK's media regulator has initiated an investigation into Elon Musk's X platform, scrutinizing whether its Grok AI chatbot is involved in creating sexually intimate deepfakes that could violate legal standards.

According to Ofcom, these concerns stem from reports suggesting the Grok AI chatbot has been used to generate undressed images of individuals, potentially breaching laws against intimate image abuse and pornography, as well as producing sexualized images of children, which could constitute child sexual abuse material.

Should Ofcom determine a breach of regulations, it has the authority to require X to undertake corrective measures. A failure to comply could result in fines amounting to 10% of X's qualifying global revenue.