U.S. Rejects WHO Pandemic Preparedness Pact

The United States has officially rejected a WHO agreement aimed at improving global pandemic preparedness. U.S. officials argue the pact, developed with insufficient public input, expands WHO authority too far and risks prioritizing political issues over effective response actions. The rejection aims to protect U.S. sovereignty in health policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 23:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States has officially rejected an agreement by World Health Organization members to enhance global pandemic preparedness. Officials claim the pact was developed without sufficient public input and grants excessive authority to the WHO.

The agreement sought to ensure equitable global access to drugs, therapeutics, and vaccines during pandemics by requiring manufacturers to allocate 20% of their products to the WHO. Critics, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr., argue it risks prioritizing political issues over effective responses.

The U.S. exit, initiated by President Donald Trump, underscores concerns about sovereignty in health policy, although the pact doesn't override national governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

