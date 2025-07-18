U.S. Rejects WHO Pandemic Preparedness Pact

The United States has officially rejected an agreement by World Health Organization members to enhance global pandemic preparedness. Officials claim the pact was developed without sufficient public input and grants excessive authority to the WHO.

The agreement sought to ensure equitable global access to drugs, therapeutics, and vaccines during pandemics by requiring manufacturers to allocate 20% of their products to the WHO. Critics, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr., argue it risks prioritizing political issues over effective responses.

The U.S. exit, initiated by President Donald Trump, underscores concerns about sovereignty in health policy, although the pact doesn't override national governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)