Meril Secures $200 Million Investment from Abu Dhabi's ADIA

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) invests $200 million for a stake in Indian MedTech leader Meril. This positions Meril for growth in innovation and sustainability, supported by ADIA and Warburg Pincus, and values the company at $6.6 billion. The deal is subject to approval by India's Competition Commission.

Updated: 21-07-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 10:56 IST
Meril, one of India's leading medical devices companies, has secured a $200 million investment from a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) for a nearly 3% stake. This strategic partnership values Meril at approximately $6.6 billion. The transaction now awaits regulatory approval from the Competition Commission of India.

Following this investment, Meril will be backed by two globally recognized investors, ADIA and Warburg Pincus, strengthening its position as a global MedTech innovator. Founded by the Bilakhia Group and headquartered in Vapi, India, Meril excels in medical technology with advanced solutions across multiple specialties, including cardiovascular and surgical robotics.

Meril's commitment to sustainability and innovation is evident in its efforts to operate on green energy and enhance healthcare solutions worldwide. With more than 13,000 employees and 35 global subsidiaries, Meril continues leading in clinical research, affirming its mission to improve human life through advanced healthcare technology.

