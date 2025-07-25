Covid Vaccination: Safe Shield Against Unexplained Sudden Deaths

A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that Covid vaccination does not increase the risk of unexplained sudden deaths among young adults in India. Union Health Minister J P Nadda shared these insights in Lok Sabha, stressing the importance of vaccination.

ICMR, alongside the National Centre for Disease Control, utilized two strategies: a retrospective case-control study to identify risk factors, and a prospective investigation using virtual autopsy, to understand the sudden deaths. The research covered 47 hospitals across various states.

The findings revealed that factors such as past Covid hospitalization, family history, binge drinking, recreational drug use, and intense physical activity preceding death heightened the risk of sudden death, while vaccination reduced those odds significantly.

