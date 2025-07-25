Left Menu

Covid Vaccination: Safe Shield Against Unexplained Sudden Deaths

An ICMR study reveals that Covid vaccination does not increase unexplained sudden deaths in young Indian adults. Research highlights past Covid hospitalization, family history, and lifestyle choices as key factors. Two approaches—case-control and virtual autopsy—were used by ICMR to investigate these deaths.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 15:50 IST
Covid Vaccination: Safe Shield Against Unexplained Sudden Deaths
  • Country:
  • India

A study conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has found that Covid vaccination does not increase the risk of unexplained sudden deaths among young adults in India. Union Health Minister J P Nadda shared these insights in Lok Sabha, stressing the importance of vaccination.

ICMR, alongside the National Centre for Disease Control, utilized two strategies: a retrospective case-control study to identify risk factors, and a prospective investigation using virtual autopsy, to understand the sudden deaths. The research covered 47 hospitals across various states.

The findings revealed that factors such as past Covid hospitalization, family history, binge drinking, recreational drug use, and intense physical activity preceding death heightened the risk of sudden death, while vaccination reduced those odds significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025