Tragic Hospital Blaze Claims Life of Housekeeping Staff

A devastating fire erupted in the server room of Kosmos Hospital, Anand Vihar, on Saturday, tragically claiming the life of a 28-year-old housekeeping staff member, Amit. Authorities received a PCR call regarding the fire at 12.20 pm, with the fire originating on the ground floor of the hospital.

Police reported that eight patients were quickly and safely evacuated to nearby Pushpanjali Hospital. Although Amit, and dialysis room employees Har Devi and Naresh, were rescued, Amit unfortunately succumbed to smoke inhalation. At present, the other evacuated patients and staff members are stable.

A preliminary investigation suggests Amit tried to escape the smoke and flames by heading to the rooftop but ended up locking himself in a third-floor bathroom. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating potential lapses in fire safety compliance at the hospital.

